2 hurt in explosion at Southern California courthouse and 1 person of interest detained
SANTA MARIA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been hurt in an explosion at a courthouse in Southern California. Sheriff’s officials say one person was detained following the blast reported shortly after 8:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Santa Maria Courthouse in Santa Barbara County. The injuries are non-life-threatening, officials say. The public is urged to avoid the area. The office of Gov. Gavin Newsom says it is “actively monitoring” the situation and coordinating with local law enforcement.