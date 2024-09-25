Former Houston officer convicted of murder in deaths of couple during drug raid

HOUSTON (AP) — A former Houston police officer has been convicted of murder in the 2019 deaths of a couple during a drug raid at their home. A jury found Gerald Goines guilty Wednesday of two counts of murder in the January 2019 deaths of Dennis Tuttle and his wife Rhogena Nicholas. An investigation after the raid revealed corruption problems within the police department’s narcotics unit. Prosecutors said at trial that Goines lied to get a search warrant for the couple’s home that falsely portrayed them as dangerous drug dealers. Goines’ lawyers admitted he lied but that his actions did not merit a murder conviction. Starting Thursday, the same jury is to decide Goines’ sentence. He faces up to life in prison.

