Funds are cutting aid for women seeking abortions as costs rise

Some groups that have been helping women pay for abortions and associated travel are cutting back their aid as travel costs rise. Abortion funds have been around for decades, but they got big boosts from donors around the time the Supreme Court ended a national right to abortion. But this year, some of the organizations have had to cap the aid they can give. They say state bans that force women to travel farther for legal procedures have pushed up their costs. While they used to provide gas money, the funds now are more often booking flights and hotel rooms.

