Court throws out manslaughter charge against clerk in Detroit gas station shooting

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals has thrown out a manslaughter charge against a Detroit gas station clerk who locked the door before an angry customer shot three bystanders, killing one. Prosecutors say clerk Al-Hassan Aiyash’s actions contributed to the tragedy. But the appeals court said Wednesday that an involuntary manslaughter charge doesn’t fit. The court says it was “not reasonably foreseeable” that suspect Samuel McCray would pull out a gun. The clerk was working behind protective glass when McCray’s failed attempt to make an electronic purchase turned into violence in May 2023. McCray faces trial in October on murder and attempted murder charges.

