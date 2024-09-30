Man is sentenced to 35 years for shooting 2 Jewish men as they left Los Angeles synagogues
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting and wounding two Jewish men outside Los Angeles synagogues last year. Federal prosecutors announced the sentence on Monday. Thirty-year-old Jaime Tran pleaded guilty in June to two counts of hate crimes with intent to kill and two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. An FBI affidavit says Tran had a history of antisemitic and threatening conduct. The February 2023 shootings had raised fears among the city’s Jewish community after officials said the victims were targeted because they wore clothing that identified their faith. Both survived.