Thai court orders extradition of Vietnam activist who rights groups say will be at risk if returned

BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai court has ordered the extradition of a Vietnamese activist detained in Bangkok, despite fears among rights groups that he could be at risk if sent home. The Bangkok Criminal Court on Monday granted Vietnam’s request for the extradition of Y Quynh Bdap, who was detained in the Thai capital in June. The co-founder of the Montagnards Stand for Justice group was convicted in absentia in Vietnam in January on allegations that he was involved in organizing anti-government riots in Vietnam’s central highland province of Dak Lak last June. The ruling can be appealed.

