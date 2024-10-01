Hundreds of firefighters battle a deadly forest fire raging in southern Greece for the third day

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Hundreds of firefighters and volunteers in southern Greece are battling for a third day a large wildfire that has killed two people and devastated a large forested area. The fire service says more than 400 firefighters, assisted by 20 waterbombing aircraft, are engaged against the blaze. It’s burning through the mountains of Corinthia in the Peloponnese region. The authorities were again optimistic on Tuesday that progress had been made as the main front was out, leaving a large number of scattered blazes. But it remains unclear whether that success can be expanded on before winds whip up and spread the blaze again.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.