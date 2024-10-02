Dartmouth College naming center in memory of football coach Teevens

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Dartmouth College is announcing a new center named for its winningest football coach on what would have been his 68th birthday. Buddy Teevens, known nationally for his efforts to make football safer, died in September 2023 of injuries he had sustained in a bicycle accident six months earlier. Dartmouth President Sian Leah Beilock said Tuesday that Teevens had a passion for helping student-athletes discover their best selves and perform at the highest levels possible, on and off the field. The center will focus on research with possible areas of emphasis including cognitive science, quantitative social sciences, engineering, and biomechanics. It’s one of several initiatives in memory of Teevens since a community celebration honored him in May.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.