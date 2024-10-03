Filing in Trump case details remarkable schism with Pence over rejecting 2020 election loss

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mike Pence is no longer standing beside Donald Trump, and has refused to endorse the Republican nominee’s bid to return to the White House. This schism started days before rioters roamed the halls of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, threatening to “hang Mike Pence.” Trump told his vice president that people are going to “hate your guts” if he failed to stop the 2020 election certification. The exchanges between both men are detailed in special counsel Jack Smith’s court filing this week. They show the extraordinary lengths Trump went to overturn the 2020 election, even as he lays the groundwork to challenge this one, if he loses.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.