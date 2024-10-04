Dozens of zoo tigers die after contracting bird flu in southern Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — More than a dozen tigers have died after contracting bird flu at a zoo in southern Vietnam. A caretaker at Vuon Xoai zoo in Bien Hoa city told State media VNExpress that the animals were fed with raw chicken bought from nearby farms. The bodies of the panther and 20 tigers were incinerated and buried. Samples taken from the tigers tested positive for H5N1, the virus that causes bird flu. More than 20 other tigers are isolated for monitoring. The zoo houses some 3,000 other animals. The staff members who were taking care of the tigers tested negative for bird flu and were in normal health condition. Unusual flu strains that come from animals are occasionally found in people.

