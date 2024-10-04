EU’s top court says some FIFA rules on international transfers are contrary to the bloc’s law

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — The European Union’s top court said Friday that some FIFA rules on player transfers can conflict with European Union legislation relating to competition and freedom of movement. The court’s ruling came after former France international Lassana Diarra legally challenged FIFA rules following a dispute with a club dating back to a decade ago. Diarra had signed a four-year contract with Lokomotiv Moscow in 2013. The deal was terminated a year later after Diarra was unhappy with alleged pay cuts. Diarra claimed his search for a new club was hampered by FIFA rules stipulating that any new side would be jointly responsible with him for paying compensation to Lokomotiv.

