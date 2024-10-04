Harris is heading to North Carolina to survey Helene’s aftermath one day after Trump visited

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is heading to North Carolina as the state recovers from Hurricane Helene. She’ll be arriving there Saturday, one day after a visit by Republican Donald Trump, who has been spreading false claims about the federal response to the disaster. Harris was already in Georgia this week, where she helped distribute meals, toured damage and consoled families hard-hit by the storm. Trump has falsely claimed the Biden administration isn’t doing enough to help impacted people in Republican areas and harshly criticized the federal response.

