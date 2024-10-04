Japan’s new leader expresses regret for governing party slush fund scandal, vows stronger defense

TOKYO (AP) — New Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has opened his first policy speech in office by expressing deep regrets over the governing party’s slush funds scandal that dogged his predecessor. Ishiba replaced Fumio Kishida on Tuesday with the paramount mission of quickly pacifying public anger over the financial misconduct in the Liberal Democratic Party and regaining support ahead of an Oct. 27 parliamentary election. He said, “I will achieve politics that is not for politicians but for the people.” Ishiba also said he will bolster Japan’s military capability under the framework of the Japan-U.S. security alliance. Opposition leaders criticized him as rushing to hold an election. He plans to dissolve parliament next Wednesday, leaving just a few days for debate on his policies.

