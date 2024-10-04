Judge maintains injunction against key part of Alabama absentee ballot law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday refused to stay an injunction against a portion of a new Alabama law that limits who can help voters with absentee ballot applications. Chief U.S. District Judge David Proctor denied Alabama’s request to stay the injunction ahead of the November election as the state appeals his ruling. Proctor last week issued a preliminary injunction stating that the law’s ban on gifts and payments for help with an absentee ballot application “are not enforceable as to blind, disabled, or illiterate voters.” The federal judge on Friday reiterated his finding that the provision likely violates Voting Rights Act assurances that blind, disabled and illiterate voters can get help from a person of their choosing.

