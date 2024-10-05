Floods inundate Thailand’s northern tourist city of Chiang Mai

BANGKOK (AP) — Chiang Mai, Thailand’s northern city popular with tourists, has been inundated by widespread flooding as its main river overflowed its banks following heavy seasonal rainfall. Authorities on Saturday ordered some evacuations and are working to pump water out of residential areas and clear obstructions from waterways and drains. Dozens of shelters were set up across the city to accommodate residents whose home were flooded. Thai media reported that efforts to evacuate elephants and other animals from several sanctuaries and parks on the outskirts of the city are continuing.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.