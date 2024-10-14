A Southern California school plants a ‘Moon Tree’ grown with seeds flown in space
Associated Press
LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — A California school has planted a tree that’s out of this world. Santiago STEAM Magnet Elementary School in Lake Forest planted a so-called “Moon Tree” that was grown with seeds flown around the moon on NASA’s Artemis I Mission in 2022. The school was among those selected to receive a seedling for a giant sequoia under a program with NASA aimed at encouraging science and conservation education. The Artemis mission was the second time that NASA has flown seeds into space, following the Apollo 14 mission in 1971.