Indian government employee charged in foiled murder-for-hire plot in New York City

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has announced criminal charges against an Indian government employee in connection with a foiled plot to kill a U.S. citizen in New York City. Vikash Yadav remains at large but faces murder-for-hire charges in federal court. The murder-for-hire plot was first disclosed by federal prosecutors last year when they announced charges against a man, Nikhil Gupta, who was recruited by a then-unidentified Indian government employee to orchestrate the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader in New York.

