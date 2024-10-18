Cuba’s electrical grid goes offline after one of the island’s major power plant fails

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba’s electrical grid went offline after one of the island’s major power plant failed, the energy ministry said. Authorities on Friday said all classes have been suspended and that they will shut down some state-owned workplaces. Other high-consumption activities like air conditioning units and non-essential services like recreation centers and nightclubs will be suspended. Officials are monitoring electricity use in municipalities around the island to ensure compliance. Even in a nation accustomed to regular outages amid a deepening economic crisis, the size of Thursday night’s blackout left millions of Cubans on edge.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.