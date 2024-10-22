Hoard of 1,000-year-old coins unearthed in a farmer’s field sells for $5.6 million

LONDON (AP) — A trove of more than 2,500 silver coins that lay buried for 1,000 years will go on display in British museums after being acquired for the nation. The hoard was found in a farmer’s field in southwest England in 2019 by amateur detectorist Adam Staples and six friends. Valued at 4.3 million pounds ($5.6 million), the coins will help shed light on the turbulent aftermath of the Norman conquest of England in 1066. The coins were minted between 1066 and 1068, with some showing conquering King William I and others his defeated Anglo-Saxon predecessor Harold II.

