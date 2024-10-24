No. 17 Boise State slight favorite at UNLV in game with playoff implications

No. 17 Boise State (5-1, 2-0 Mountain West) at UNLV (6-1, 2-0), Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET (CBSSN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Boise State by 3 1/2.

Series record: Boise State leads 9-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The winner takes a major step toward clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff. Boise State could lose and still make the playoffs by winning the Mountain West championship. UNLV would have close to no shot if the Rebels lose, even if they wind up winning the conference title.

KEY MATCHUP

Boise State’s offensive line vs. UNLV’s defensive front. Overlooked regarding Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty’s success is the line in front of him. Boise State is 12th nationally in average fewest tackles for loss allowed (3.5) and 16th sacks given up (1.0) per game. UNLV, led by LB Jackson Woodard, is first in the conference in scoring (22.6-point average) rushing defense (104.4-yard average). Woodard is a three-time Mountain West defensive player of the week this season and he won the national honor for his play in the season opener at Houston.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Boise State: Jeanty is the player at the moment to watch in college football. All he does is average a first down per carry. Jeanty has produced 200-yard performances in half of his six games and could have in others if the Broncos hadn’t been so far ahead, allowing him to rest. His 18 total touchdowns are more than 26 FBS teams.

UNLV: WR Ricky White III is the Rebels’ go-to playmaker — and not only on offense. White leads the nation with three blocked punts. The Michigan State transfer also was the nation’s leading returning receiver with 1,483 yards last season.

FACTS & FIGURES

A victory would make Boise State bowl eligible for the 27th consecutive season. … UNLV is bowl eligible for the second year in a row. The Rebels had never reached bowl eligibility in consecutive seasons in program history. … The Broncos would be off to their best start since 2019 with a win. … The Rebels are second nationally with a plus-12 turnover margin. They have forced at least one turnover in 20 of 21 games under defensive coordinator Michael Scherer. … Boise State is 28-4 coming off a bye since moving up to what then was Division I-A in 1996. The Broncos are 27-1 since 2001. … UNLV last beat a ranked opponent when it won at No. 15 Arizona State 23-20 in overtime in 2008.

