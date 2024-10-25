AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Idaho on Election Day

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nine presidential candidates will appear on Idaho’s ballot in the Nov. 5 general election, including Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, Republican former President Donald Trump and seven others running as independents or representing a minor political party. They will compete for the state’s four electoral votes in the race to replace Democratic President Joe Biden.

Down the ballot, voters will decide a ballot measure that would prevent noncitizens from voting and another related to ranked-choice voting.

The state has favored the Republican candidate in the last 14 presidential elections, dating back to 1968.

A majority of counties report absentee ballots in the first report. The most populous county in Idaho, Ada, is home to roughly 27% of the state’s population.

In Idaho, mail ballots must be returned by Election Day. Roughly half the counties report vote returns in a single, complete update.

The AP does not make projections and will declare a winner only when it has determined there is no scenario that would allow the trailing candidates to close the gap. If a race has not been called, the AP will continue to cover any newsworthy developments, such as candidate concessions or declarations of victory. In doing so, the AP will make clear that it has not yet declared a winner and explain why.

Here’s a look at what to expect in the 2024 election in Idaho:

Election Day

Nov. 5.

Poll closing time

11 p.m. ET.

Presidential electoral votes

4 awarded to statewide winner.

Key races and candidates

President: Harris (D) vs. Trump (R) vs. Chase Oliver (Libertarian) vs. Jill Stein (Green) vs. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (independent) and four others.

Ballot measures: Proposition 1 (top-four primary, ranked-choice general election) and Constitutional Amendment HJR 5 (require citizenship to vote).

Other races of interest

U.S. House, state Senate and state House.

Past presidential results

2020: Trump (R) 64%, Biden (D) 33%, AP race call: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, 11 p.m. ET.

Voter registration and turnout

Registered voters: 1,042,931 (as of Oct. 1, 2024). About 13% Democrats, 59% Republicans and 27% unaffiliated.

Voter turnout in 2020 presidential election: 79% of registered voters.

Pre-Election Day voting

Votes cast before Election Day 2020: about 56% of the total vote.

Votes cast before Election Day 2022: about 32% of the total vote.

Votes cast before Election Day 2024: See AP Advance Vote tracker.

How long does vote-counting take?

First votes reported, Nov. 3, 2020: 11:04 p.m. ET..

By midnight ET: about 50% of total votes cast were reported.

