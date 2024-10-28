Skip to Content
British man sentenced to 18 years for using AI to make child sexual abuse imagery

Published 9:18 AM

LONDON (AP) — A British man who used artificial intelligence to create images of child abuse was sent to prison for 18 years. The court sentenced Hugh Nelson after he pleaded guilty to a number of sexual offences including making and distributing indecent images of children and distributing “indecent pseudo photographs of children.” Police said the 27-year-old used AI software from a U.S. company, Daz 3D, that has an “AI function.” Daz 3D it prohibits the creation of images that “violate child pornography or child sexual exploitation laws, or are otherwise harmful to minors.”

