British man sentenced to 18 years for using AI to make child sexual abuse imagery

LONDON (AP) — A British man who used artificial intelligence to create images of child abuse was sent to prison for 18 years. The court sentenced Hugh Nelson after he pleaded guilty to a number of sexual offences including making and distributing indecent images of children and distributing “indecent pseudo photographs of children.” Police said the 27-year-old used AI software from a U.S. company, Daz 3D, that has an “AI function.” Daz 3D it prohibits the creation of images that “violate child pornography or child sexual exploitation laws, or are otherwise harmful to minors.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.