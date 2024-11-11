Mali detains top executive and 2 others from an Australian gold mining company over dispute

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — The top executive and two other employees of Australia’s gold mining company Resolute Mining have been arrested and detained by Mali’s military junta. The three were detained last Friday while visiting the country to hold talks with mining and tax authorities over an unspecified dispute. The Australian company announced on Monday that the three officials were detained after a discussions over the dispute, without elaborating. There was no information why the three were still detained, three days later. The Australian company holds an 80% stake in the large-scale Syama gold mine in southwestern Mali while the Malian government holds the remaining 20%.

