2 dead in explosion at Kentucky factory that also damaged surrounding neighborhood
Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A company says two employees have died following an explosion at a Louisville, Kentucky, factory that caused a partial collapse of the building and blew out windows in nearby homes and businesses. The explosion occurred Tuesday afternoon at Givaudan Sense Colour, which produces colorings for food and drinks. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg says firefighters rescued and evacuated many people from the building, including some with life-threatening injuries. Greenberg says officials have accounted for everyone who was working at the plant at the time. It was earlier reported that at least 11 employees were taken to hospitals. The cause is under investigation.