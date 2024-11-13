Bluesky has added 1 million users since the US election as people seek alternatives to X

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Social media platform Bluesky has gained 1 million new users in the week since the U.S. election. The social media site said Wednesday its total users have jumped to 15 million. The platform championed by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey initially was an invitation-only space. But in February it opened to the public. Across the platform, users have posted that they were looking for a new place to share their thoughts and engage with others online.

