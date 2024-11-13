Federal judge orders Oakland airport to stop using ‘San Francisco’ in name amid lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge ordered the Port of Oakland to stop using San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport as its airport’s new name while a lawsuit by the city of San Francisco is ongoing.

San Francisco sued in April over what it says is a trademark violation and asked a federal judge to issue a preliminary injunction, arguing that the airport’s new name is confusing people who want to fly to the San Francisco International Airport and violates copyright infringement.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas Hixson on Tuesday issued an order agreeing with the copyright violation argument, saying San Francisco spent millions to develop its brand. The judge also ordered Oakland’s airport to remove any signs with the new name.

Port of Oakland spokesperson Robert Bernardo said officials were reviewing the ruling and considering their options, including appealing it.

The Board of Commissioners for the Port of Oakland in May finalized the approval to change the Oakland International Airport’s name over the objections of San Francisco officials who said the name would cause confusion and affect SFO financially.

Oakland airport officials have said travelers unfamiliar with the region fly into San Francisco’s airport even if their destination is closer to the Oakland airport across the San Francisco Bay. Modifying the name to San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport will change that, they say. The airport’s three-letter code OAK would not change.

“We are standing up for Oakland and the East Bay,” Port Commission President Barbara Leslie said in a statement after the vote. “This name will make it clear that OAK is the closest major airport, for 4.1 million people, three national laboratories, the top public university in the country, and California’s Wine Country.