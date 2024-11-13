Maine elections chief who drew Trump’s ire narrates House tabulations in livestream

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s ranked choice tabulation is taking place in public, narrated play-by-play by the state’s elections chief. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows once sparred with President-elect Donald Trump over ballot access. Now she’s describing the vote-counting in painstaking detail on a livestream YouTube channel. She told The Associated Press it’s important for the public to see this for themselves so they can believe our elections have integrity. Ballots are being rescanned before reallocating the lesser choices of voters who didn’t choose one of the top two. Either Democratic Rep. Jared Golden or Republican challenger Austin Theriault will get a majority.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.