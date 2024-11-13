Spiraling violence and airline shutdowns in Haiti cut families off from adoptive kids

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The last words Michelle Reed heard from her 6-year-old adopted son in early November were: “Mom, come get me.” But after American authorities blocked airlines from traveling to Haiti on Tuesday for 30 days after a number of planes were shot by gangs, 51-year-old Reed is once again cut off Esai Reed. Her son lives in an orphanage in Haiti waiting for paperwork to go through a bureaucratic process hamstrung by Haiti’s spiraling crisis. Reed worries that Esai may never make it to his new home in Florida to reunite with his two biological brothers. “Our kids sit in Haiti with no way out,” Reed said.

