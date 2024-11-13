Spirit Airlines delays release of Q3 financial results as debt restructuring talks heat up

NEW YORK (AP) — Spirit Airlines says it won’t announce its quarterly financial results on time because the company is focused on talks with bond holders to restructure its debt. In a regulatory filing Wednesday, Spirit said the debt-reduction talks have been productive. But the budget airline says if it can’t reach a deal with bond holders, it will consider all alternatives. Shares of Spirit Airlines are plunging by about half on the news. Spirit has struggled to recover from the pandemic-caused swoon in travel. A sale of the airline to JetBlue was blocked by a federal judge in January.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.