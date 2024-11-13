Spurs coach Gregg Popovich had a stroke earlier this month, is expected to make full recovery

Basketball Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich has been away from the team because he suffered a mild stroke earlier this month, the San Antonio Spurs announced Wednesday. Popovich is in his 29th season as coach of the Spurs and there is no timetable for his return to the sideline, the team said. The stroke happened on Nov. 2 at the team’s arena, and Popovich is expected to make a full recovery. The Spurs say “the organization is grateful to the extended community for providing privacy and space to the Popovich family.”

