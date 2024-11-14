Australia will require social media platforms to act to prevent online harm to users

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia plans to require social media platforms to act to prevent online harms to users such as bullying, predatory behavior and algorithms pushing destructive content. Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said the digital “duty of care” requirement will place the onus on digital platforms to proactively keep Australians safe and better prevent online harm. The proposed changes to the Online Safety Act were announced Thursday. Next week, the government will introduce legislation that would ban children younger than 16 from platforms including X, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. Critics say banning young users reduces incentives for social media platforms to be safer environments.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.