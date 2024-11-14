Democrat Janelle Bynum flips Oregon’s 5th District, will be state’s first Black member of Congress

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democrat Janelle Bynum has flipped Oregon’s 5th Congressional District. The U.S. House race was one of the country’s most competitive and viewed by The Cook Political Report as a toss up, meaning either party had a good chance of winning. Bynum beat freshman GOP incumbent Lori Chavez-DeRemer and will become Oregon’s first Black member of Congress. The 5th District stretches from the Portland metro area across the Cascade Range to the fast-growing central Oregon city of Bend. Registered Democratic voters outnumber Republicans by about 25,000 in the district, but unaffiliated voters represent the largest constituency.

