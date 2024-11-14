Pakistan court rejects plea for acquittal from former premier Imran Khan and his wife in graft case

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court has rejected a plea for acquittal from former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been held in prison for more than a year in a graft case. The court order was another blow to Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, who were accused of retaining and selling state gifts in violation of government rules when he was in power. The couple will be formally indicted in the case on Nov. 18 when the next court hearing is held. Khan and Bibi deny the charges. Khan remains a popular opposition figure despite his arrest and convictions in multiple cases since 2022 when he was ousted from power.

