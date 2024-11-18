Man and child found dead in Missouri home after exchange of gunfire with officers
LAWSON, Mo. (AP) — A man and a child were found dead inside a Missouri home and a sheriff’s deputy was injured after the man and police exchanged gunfire. The state patrol says that a Lawson police officer and a sheriff’s deputy responded Sunday night to a domestic disturbance in Lawson. That’s northeast of Kansas City. Officers were told that a man assaulted a woman and that a child was inside the home. The patrol says the man opened fire and struck the deputy. Officers returned fire. A tactical team arrived, and officers heard shots inside. Officers found the man and a child dead. The woman was safe.