Poland urges polio vaccinations for children after the virus is detected in sewage in Warsaw

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s health authorities are urging polio vaccinations for children after the virus was detected in Warsaw’s sewage during regular tests this month. The state Main Sanitary Inspectorate says the presence of the virus does not necessarily mean people have been infected, but those who have not been vaccinated against polio could be at risk. The vaccinations are free in Poland. New measures also include more intensive testing of Warsaw’s sewage. The polio virus mostly affects children under 5. Poland has seen the rise of anti-vaccination movements among some parents, which has worried health officials.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.