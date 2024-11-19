Ririe rest-stop murder trial: Day 6—Witness testimony from the defense

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — On Tuesday, the defense brought transcripts of an earlier testimony from the late Kelly Hincks—a man who was at the scene when Randy Larkin shot and killed Morey Pelton on May 12, 2022.

Hincks' told a grand jury that he was planning to meet Morey Pelton to buy methamphetamine on May 12. He said he knew Randy Larkin, the defendant, was looking to talk to Pelton about the money he hadn't repaid to him. Hincks' said he told Larkin about the meeting, and Larkin allegedly went to the meeting without Pelton knowing.

According to security cameras and testimonies, Hincks was parked next to Pelton when Larkin arrived. Hincks testified he only heard what Pelton and Larkin were saying when their voices raised.

Hincks told the grand jury that Pelton told Larkin, "What, you brought a gun," and, "You think I'm scared of you?"

He testified that Larkin walked away from Pelton, then Pelton got out of his car, started walking toward Larkin, turned back to his car, then turned around again and started toward Larkin again. He said Larkin then shot and killed Pelton.

Hincks said he spoke to Larkin about the shooting later.

"He also told me that he thought he saw something in Morey's hand, and he thought it was a gun," Hincks testified. "He was scared for his life—so that was the reason why he shot."

Later in his testimony, Hincks said he thought the defendant Larkin was the one who started the aggressive action that night, not Pelton.

The defense plans to bring expert witnesses to the stand on Wednesday—day 7 of the trial.