Mother of cinematographer killed on set of Alec Baldwin film ‘Rust’ boycotts its world premiere

TORUN, Poland (AP) — Alec Baldwin’s Western “Rust” is premiering at a film festival in Poland three years after the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set. The premiere Wednesday is being dedicated to Hutchins at the International Film Festival of the Art of Cinematography Camerimage in the city of Torun. Hutchins’ mother refused to attend and said she viewed the film’s premiere as an attempt by Baldwin to “unjustly profit” from her daughter’s death.

