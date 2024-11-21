Larkin trial day 8: Attorneys conclude cross examination, jury preps for deliberation

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — After the defense recalled the defendant Randy Larkin to the stand, prosecutors cross examined him in the Ririe rest-stop murder trial on Thursday.

Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal asked him about the inconsistencies between his testimony and the testimonies of Kelly Hincks, Gerald Hamlin and William Burton — the three men that were there when Larkin shot and killed Morey Pelton on May 12, 2022.

"I had no idea where the bullet was going, Larking said. "I just pulled [the trigger] in shock."

Larkin denounced the testimonies Neal addressed and instead said that his actions that night were justified. Larkin claims that he brought a gun to the Lane Clark rest area in case Pelton got violent. Larkin testified that he and Pelton were arguing that night. He said he only pulled the trigger when he thought Pelton was exiting his car with a gun in his hand.

Police found Pelton did not have a gun in his hand at that time.

Neal brought up testimonies from Hamlin and Hincks that contradicted what Larkin claimed and did the same with testimony from the prosecutor's blood spatter expert. The expert said Pelton was seated in his car when he got shot, not exiting his car or approaching Larkin. Larkin again argued that those testimonies were also false.

Both the defense and prosecutors have rested their cases. On Friday, the court will hear closing arguments and the jury will start deliberations.