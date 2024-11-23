Pakistan partially stops mobile and internet services ahead of pro-Imran Khan protest

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan says it is suspending mobile and internet services “in areas with security concerns” as supporters of imprisoned former premier Imran Khan gear up for a protest in the capital. The government and Interior Ministry made the announcement on X, which is banned in Pakistan. Sunday’s protest is to demand Khan’s release. He has been in prison for more than a year but remains popular. His supporters rely heavily on social media and messaging apps to coordinate with each other. Pakistan has already sealed off Islamabad and shut down major roads and highways connecting the city with Khan’s power bases.

