Civil Air Patrol plane crash in Colorado kills 2 and injures 1

DENVER (AP) — A Civil Air Patrol plane crash in Colorado has killed the aircraft’s pilot and an aerial photographer. The crash that occurred in Larimer County on Saturday killed pilot Susan Wolber and aerial photographer Jay Rhoten. That is according to a statement released by the office of Gov. Jared Polis. The aircraft was on a routine training mission at the time of the crash. A third person on board who was injured was airlifted to a medical facility via helicopter by the Colorado Army National Guard. The Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. It is a nonprofit organization with 60,000 members nationwide, operating a fleet of 550 aircraft.

