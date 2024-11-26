Harris’ campaign leaders say there was a ‘price to be paid’ for shortened campaign against Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — The leaders of Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign say they simply didn’t have enough time to execute a winning strategy against Donald Trump. Speaking on a “Pod Save America” podcast that aired on Tuesday, they pointed to “ferocious” political headwinds that were ultimately too much to overcome in the 107-day period after President Joe Biden stepped aside. Specifically, they defended Harris’ outreach to Republican voters, her unwillingness to distance herself from Biden, her silence on Trump’s attacks on her transgender policies and her inability to schedule an interview with popular podcaster Joe Rogan. The pointed reflections on Harris’ loss came hours before Harris was scheduled to host a conference call with supporters.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.