Before exiting, Biden heads to Africa to highlight his own counter to China. Will Trump take it up?

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — President Joe Biden will make his long-awaited visit to Africa this week to showcase a U.S.-backed railway project that goes across three countries. Biden’s three-day trip to Angola starts Monday and will promote the Lobito Corridor development in Zambia, Congo and Angola that he has pushed as a new approach in countering some of China’s influence and dominance of Africa’s critical minerals. Biden’s trip delivers on a pledge to go to Africa during his presidency but comes right at the end of his term and the future of the Lobito project depends on the incoming administration of Donald Trump. Some analysts say it could also fit Trump’s vision to blunt China.

