Greek islands Rhodes and Lemnos declare state of emergency after deadly storm wreaks havoc

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities on the Greek islands Rhodes and Lemnos have declared a state of emergency after powerful storms caused extensive flooding and infrastructure damage. The flooding was blamed for the weekend deaths of two people on Lemnos. Rescue teams, assisted by the military and local authorities, rescued many older residents in flood-hit areas. The minister for civil protection has pointed to climate change as the cause of worsening weather conditions in Greece in recent years, including an unprecedented series of heatwaves that intensify wildfires, a severe drought this year and massive floods in central Greece in 2023.

