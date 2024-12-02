New Jersey’s gas tax climbing by nearly 3 cents starting New Year’s Day

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Filling up your vehicle’s gas tank in New Jersey will cost an extra 2.6 cents a gallon starting on New Year’s Day. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration said Monday the state’s gas tax will climb about 6% to 44.9 cents a gallon. The change stems from a review required under a 2024 law to support the state’s fund for transportation infrastructure through 2029. State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio said that in order to hit a statutory target of about $2 billion, the law requires the tax on petroleum products be adjusted to meet the revenue requirement.

