Scientists gather to decode puzzle of the world’s rarest whale in ‘extraordinary’ New Zealand study

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Scientists and culture experts in New Zealand have begun the first-ever dissection of a spade-toothed whale, the world’s rarest whale species. The creature, which washed up dead on a beach on New Zealand’s South Island in July, is only the seventh specimen ever found. None has ever been seen alive at sea. Almost nothing is known about it but scientists, working with Māori cultural experts, hope to answer some of the many lingering questions this week, including where they live, what they eat, how they produce sound and how this specimen died.

