US will send Ukraine $725 million more in counter-drone systems, anti-personnel land mines

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is preparing to send Ukraine an additional $725 million in military assistance. It includes counter-drone systems and munitions for its High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, which could indicate more of the longer range missiles are headed to the battlefield. Two U.S. officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the package before it was announced, did not confirm whether the munitions for the HIMARS are the coveted ATACMS — the Army Tactical Missile System. But Ukraine has been pressing for more of the longer-range missiles to strike additional targets inside Russia. The package also includes more of the anti-personnel land mines that Ukraine is counting on to slow Russian and North Korean ground forces in the Kursk region.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.