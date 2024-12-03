Defense makes closing argument in murder trial of Cash App founder Bob Lee

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Defense attorneys for a tech consultant charged in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee are making final arguments to jurors. Prosecutors say Nima Momeni stabbed Lee in April 2023 after a dispute involving Momeni’s younger sister. But defense attorney Saam Zangeneh tells jurors Tuesday that the motive given by prosecutors doesn’t add up. He says his client was on good terms with Lee that night. The defense attacked the credibility of the witness who told police that hours before the stabbing, Momeni had grilled Lee about what happened to his sister. The prosecution will have a chance to rebut before the case goes to jurors.

