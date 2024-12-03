Religious beliefs put two captains in spotlight during Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign

LONDON (AP) — The captains of two English Premier League teams are in the spotlight for their choices last weekend when the competition celebrated LGBTQ+ inclusion in its campaign to promote equality and diversity. Rainbow-colored captain’s armbands were issued to the 20 clubs in the league ahead of matches last weekend and the upcoming midweek round. Ipswich’s Sam Morsy was the only captain in action who didn’t wear the rainbow armband. Ipswich says Morsy, a practising Muslim, made the decision “due to his religious beliefs.” Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi wore a rainbow armband bearing the words “I love Jesus” on it. He could face punishment if it is judged to be a religious slogan.

