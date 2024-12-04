A journalist is abducted in Guinea as military authorities tighten grip on media

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The wife of an investigative journalist in Guinea says her husband had been abducted in Guinea’s capital, as the military regime continues to tighten its grip on independent media. Habib Marouane Kamara, the editor-in-chief of an online investigative outlet lerevelateur224.com, was headed to meet a businessman and a friend on Tuesday evening when he was stopped and detained by men wearing security forces uniforms. The West African country has been led by a military regime since soldiers ousted President Alpha Conde in 2021. The West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS has pushed for a return to civilian rule and elections are scheduled for 2025.

