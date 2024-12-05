Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are bringing Trump’s DOGE to Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s DOGE time at the U.S. Capitol. Billionaire Elon Musk and fellow business titan Vivek Ramaswamy are expected on Capitol Hill on Thursday. The two are heading up President-elect Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, with its plans to “dismantle” the federal government. Trump tapped the duo to come up with ways for firing federal workers, cutting government programs and slashing federal regulations — all part of Trump’s agenda for a second-term at the White House. House Speaker Mike Johnson invited them to brief lawmakers on the plans ahead.

